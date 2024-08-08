GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Paris Olympics: Vinesh Phogat appeals against disqualification in Court of Arbitration for Sports

Vinesh demands that she be awarded a joint silver medal; matter will be taken up on August 9

Published - August 08, 2024 12:46 am IST - Paris

PTI
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat practices in Paris on August 6, 2024.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat practices in Paris on August 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday (August 7, 2024) appealed against her disqualification from the 50kg category Olympic finals in the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), demanding that she be awarded a joint silver medal.

An IOA source in the visiting Indian contingent confirmed the development to PTI.

"Yes we got to know about it. It has been done by her team," said the source.

An Ad hoc Division of the CAS has been set up in Paris for resolution by arbitration of any disputes arising during the Olympic Games or during a period of 10 days preceding the Opening Ceremony.

The matter will be taken up on Thursday (August 8, 2024) morning. Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who lost to Vinesh in the semifinals, had replaced her in the final.

