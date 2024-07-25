GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Paris Olympics: The radical transformation of Games villages over a century

If the first ever in Paris was a cluster of temporary wooden huts the latest will be transformed into a sustainable city district, where almost 12,000 people will live and work by 2025

Published - July 25, 2024 10:14 pm IST - PARIS

Y.B. Sarangi
Picturesque: A general view of the plaza inside the Village with the Seine in the background. 

Picturesque: A general view of the plaza inside the Village with the Seine in the background.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

From making its first appearance here as a novel concept in 1924, the Olympic Games Village has come a long way to be an environmentally friendly legacy project for Paris 2024.

If the first ever Games Village — a cluster of temporary wooden huts near the Colombes Stadium catered to the athletes with some basic facilities, including a post-office, a restaurant, a hairdresser, a newspaper kiosk, a laundry and a foreign exchange outlet — the latest one is promoted not only as a home away from home but also aims at benefitting the locals post the Games.

Built on a former industrial wasteland bordering the communes of Saint-Denis, Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine and L’île-Saint-Denis, the now-buzzing and heavily guarded Olympic Village will be transformed into a sustainable city district, with housing, offices and shops, where almost 12,000 people will live and work by 2025.

The Village, built on the banks of the Seine and consisting of 40 modern towers (including 2800 apartments) and plenty of plantation, has been designed keeping in mind Paris 2024’s target of lowering carbon emissions significantly and living up to environmental challenges even after two-and-a-half decades.

Solutions for low-carbon construction and a site adapted to the climatic conditions of 2050 include triple glazing, cooling floors, green spaces and geothermal energy, according to the Games website.

For now, it will accommodate more than 14,000 athletes and support staff during the Olympics and another 8000 during the Paralympics.

To achieve sustainability goals, modular partitions will be re-used and furniture will have a second life after the Games. Beds made of cardboards, like the Tokyo Olympics, and mattresses made of recycled fishing nets are some of the steps taken in this regard.

Running on 100 per cent renewable energy and designed without air-conditioners was a conscious decision taken to align with the Games’ go-green philosophy.

“The atmosphere in the Village is good, the weather is nice. Living and eating in the Village is very good,” said five-time Olympian Sharath Kamal.

Related Topics

Olympics / Paris Olympics 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.