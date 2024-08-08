Paris Olympics: Sreejesh walks off into the sunset in glorious style

In Tokyo, goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh perched himself on top of the goalpost after India broke a 41-year-old medal drought by securing a bronze. In Paris, he prostrated in front of the post, which he protected and abused with equal passion, before recreating the Tokyo moment after India won the bronze again to bring the curtain down on his unparalleled two-decade-old international career.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday (August 8, 2024), as the 36-year-old Sreejesh — a veteran of 330 international caps — paid obeisance to the sport he so dearly loves, it brought back memories of Sachin Tendulkar bowing to the pitch at the Wankhede Stadium 11 years ago.

| Video Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

The Indian team was successful in its ‘win it for Sreejesh’ campaign to make the stalwart’s last dance a memorable one before carrying him on their shoulders like a victorious warrior.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One piece of advice that I got is from one of my coaches. He said, ‘Sree, when you retire, people should not say, ‘Why not?’ They should ask you ‘Why.’ And I think I made some mistakes with that. Everyone is asking me, ‘Why not?’ And I think this is the right time to take that call,” said Sreejesh.

Captain Harmanpreet found it difficult to say goodbye to the legend. “I would like to say a big thank you to him because he gave everything for the team. We love him so much. Lots of respect for him. He’s staying with us only. Here (showing his heart) only.”

Hailing from a non-hockey state Kerala, Sreejesh became a superstar because of his dedication to the sport. He has seen it all. From the lowest phase, when India failed to qualify for the Olympics in 2008 for the only time, to its gradual rise from losing all its matches in 2012 to reaching the quarterfinals in 2016 and then to medalling in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

From a youngster to being the senior most in the side, Sreejesh fondly remembered how he mellowed down over the years. “I used to be an aggressive goalkeeper. I used a lot of abuse to activate my players. When I became a real super senior, the coaches said, ‘Maybe the youngsters will listen to you, but when you say this, it can demoralise them.

“Then I started talking to my goalposts. All of those abuses went to the goalposts. Before this, goalposts used to be my good friend, my emotional partner. I used to talk to my goalposts like, ‘Buddy, what have you done?”

Before his last outing, Sreejesh was emotional while walking up to his post. “It was my home for the last 24 years. I never lived life outside that ground. I just wanted to recall all the memories.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.