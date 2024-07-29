GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Paris Olympics: Sports Minister congratulates Manu Bhaker on bronze medal, praises Khelo India initiative

“PM Modi had decided that if the country has to progress in sports, we will have to identify the talent in children and youth, and we will have to set up infrastructure for sports,” he said.

Published - July 29, 2024 11:46 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya addressing a gathering during the inauguration of Phase 2 of the Khelo India Rising Identification (KIRTI) programme, in New Delhi

File picture of Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya addressing a gathering during the inauguration of Phase 2 of the Khelo India Rising Identification (KIRTI) programme, in New Delhi | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated Olympics bronze medallist Manu Bhaker after she won India’s first medal of the Paris Olympics in the 10m air pistol event. Mr. Mandaviya went on to credit her success to the Khelo India initiative.

Malleswari to Bhaker: Eight Indian women and their nine Olympic medals

“I would like to congratulate Manu Bhaker, who won a bronze in the 10m air pistol event and brought laurels to India. She had trained under Khelo India initiative,” Mr. Mandaviya said at a press briefing.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had decided that if the country has to progress in sports, we will have to identify the talent in children and youth, and we will have to set up infrastructure for sports,” he said. “That is why, more than ₹900 crore has been allocated for Khelo India.”

“Manu Bhaker, too, started her career with Khelo India,” he said, before explaining that athletes benefit from two initiatives under Khelo India, namely the KIRTI project (Khelo India Rising Talent Identification) and the TOPS (Target Olympics Podium Scheme).

Took me a long time to get over Tokyo, feels surreal right now: Manu Bhaker

“Talent among youth is being identified across the country with the KIRTI project. All such talented youth are identified, placed in hostel, given good training and coach, and prepared. The same was done for Manu Bhaker,” he said.

“I am delighted to tell you that all of the 117 athletes who are participating in Olympic Games were provided financial help — they were provided best coaching, a foreign coach if needed and training abroad if needed. All athletes benefited from it,” he added of the TOPS project.

(With inputs from ANI)

