Paris Olympics: Sports Minister congratulates Manu Bhaker on bronze medal, praises Khelo India initiative

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated Olympics bronze medallist Manu Bhaker after she won India’s first medal of the Paris Olympics in the 10m air pistol event. Mr. Mandaviya went on to credit her success to the Khelo India initiative.

“I would like to congratulate Manu Bhaker, who won a bronze in the 10m air pistol event and brought laurels to India. She had trained under Khelo India initiative,” Mr. Mandaviya said at a press briefing.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had decided that if the country has to progress in sports, we will have to identify the talent in children and youth, and we will have to set up infrastructure for sports,” he said. “That is why, more than ₹900 crore has been allocated for Khelo India.”

“Manu Bhaker, too, started her career with Khelo India,” he said, before explaining that athletes benefit from two initiatives under Khelo India, namely the KIRTI project (Khelo India Rising Talent Identification) and the TOPS (Target Olympics Podium Scheme).

“Talent among youth is being identified across the country with the KIRTI project. All such talented youth are identified, placed in hostel, given good training and coach, and prepared. The same was done for Manu Bhaker,” he said.

“I am delighted to tell you that all of the 117 athletes who are participating in Olympic Games were provided financial help — they were provided best coaching, a foreign coach if needed and training abroad if needed. All athletes benefited from it,” he added of the TOPS project.

