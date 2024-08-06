GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Paris Olympics | Sable storms into the 3,000m steeplechase final

He is the first Indian Olympic track finalist since Lalita Babar in the women’s 3,000m steeplechase in 2016

Published - August 06, 2024 03:08 am IST - PARIS

Jonathan Selvaraj
India’s Avinash Sable competes in the Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 athletics event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024.

India’s Avinash Sable competes in the Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 athletics event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

India’s Avinash Sable, with a fifth place finish in the qualifying heat of the men’s 3,000m steeplechase, qualified for the final with a timing of 8:15.43.

He is the first Indian Olympic track finalist since Lalita Babar in the women’s 3,000m steeplechase in 2016.

A year ago, Sable was in Budapest for the World Championships. Confident of making the final, he felt he should conserve energy for the big race.

He realised too late that he was getting boxed in with no space to break out even to vault the barrier or water jump. He tripped and did not qualify.

In the months that have passed, Sable’s repeated a mantra to whoever has asked him. “Dont’ try to be cute. Don’t think, you are going to make the final just because you run. Run every race as if it’s your last.’

That’s what he did here on Monday. Sable maintained his lead for the first lap. He’d pushed hard enough at the start that instead of being forced to run in a pack, he was in front of a thin line of runners. The pace Sable had forced at the start meant that his timing was faster that Olympic champion Soufianne Al Bakalli and Olympic silver medallist Lamecha Girima who topped their heats.

Related Topics

Paris Olympics 2024 / athletics, track and field

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.