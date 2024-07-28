Paris Olympics: Rower Balraj Panwar reaches men’s singles sculls quarterfinals

India's Balraj Panwar progressed to the quarterfinals of the men’s single sculls rowing competition after finishing second in Repechage 2 at the Paris Olympics in Paris on July 28.

Panwar clocked 7:12.41 to finish behind Mongolia’s Quentin Antognelli who clocked 7:10:00.

The first two finishers in each repechage qualify for the quarterfinals.

Panwar remained consistent at the second spot crossing the 500m mark at 1:44:13, 1000m mark at 3:33:94 and 1500m at 5:23:22. He then crossed the 2000m mark in 7:12.41.

On Saturday, the Indian rower had finished fourth in the men’s singles scull event with a time of 7:07:11 to qualify for the repechage round.

