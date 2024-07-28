ADVERTISEMENT

Paris Olympics: Rower Balraj Panwar reaches men’s singles sculls quarterfinals

Published - July 28, 2024 02:07 pm IST - Paris

Balraj Panwar clocked 7:12.41 to finish behind Mongolia’s Quentin Antognelli who clocked 7:10:00. The first two finishers in each repechage qualify for the quarterfinals.

PTI

Rower Balraj Panwar progressed to the quarterfinals of the men’s single sculls rowing competition after finishing second in Repechage 2 at the Paris Olympics in Paris on July 28. | Photo Credit: ANI

India's Balraj Panwar progressed to the quarterfinals of the men’s single sculls rowing competition after finishing second in Repechage 2 at the Paris Olympics in Paris on July 28.

Panwar clocked 7:12.41 to finish behind Mongolia’s Quentin Antognelli who clocked 7:10:00.

The first two finishers in each repechage qualify for the quarterfinals.

Panwar remained consistent at the second spot crossing the 500m mark at 1:44:13, 1000m mark at 3:33:94 and 1500m at 5:23:22. He then crossed the 2000m mark in 7:12.41.

On Saturday, the Indian rower had finished fourth in the men’s singles scull event with a time of 7:07:11 to qualify for the repechage round.

