Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic square off in an Olympic Games blockbuster on July 29, their first meeting in over two years, while Iga Swiatek stepped up her quest for gold by powering into the third round.

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest chapter of a generation-defining rivalry, and perhaps the final act, will bring Nadal and Djokovic full circle — the duo having met as teenagers in their very first meeting in the 2006 Roland Garros quarterfinals.

This is the earliest stage of a tournament the pair have ever met, with Nadal far from the almost invincible player who dominated on clay for well over a decade.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: Paris Olympics LIVE updates Day 3

The 38-year-old — who has won 14 of his 22 Grand Slam titles at the French Open — believes old rival Djokovic will be favourite when they meet for the 60th time.

“Situations are completely different for him, for me. He’s being very competitive. I was not being very competitive for the last two years, so in that case, I think probably he is the clear favourite,” said Nadal, who holds an 8-2 head-to-head advantage over the Serb at Roland Garros.

“I’m going to try my best to bring the best to the court and then let’s see how far I can go and how many problems I can create for him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Djokovic, chasing a first Olympic gold to add to his 24 Grand Slams, expects the clash to deliver.

“We’ll spread some fireworks on the court, like the good old times,” said Djokovic, who has also yet to win a title this season.

“Playing him is like finals for me. His record at Roland Garros speaks for itself.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Four-time French Open champion Swiatek underlined her status at the heavy favourite for women’s gold in Paris, swatting home hope Diane Parry aside 6-1, 6-1.

Swiatek, who lost in the second round in Tokyo, meets China’s Wang Xiyu for a place in the quarter-finals.

World number one Swiatek has won her last 23 matches at Roland Garros, with three clay titles already under her belt this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pole, tested in her opening match under the roof on Court Philippe Chatrier, enjoyed a far more straightforward outing in bright sunshine on Monday.

Swiatek won the first five games of the match and broke five times as she strolled to victory in just 74 minutes.

US second seed Coco Gauff plays Argentina’s Maria Lourdes Carle later.

Reigning men’s French Open and Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz takes on Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor in the evening.

Scorching heat posed a considerable problem for tennis players at the Tokyo Olympic, and the issue could resurface this week with highs of 35 degrees Celsius expected on Tuesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.