GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Men’s hockey semifinal: Netherlands shutout Spain to advance to final in Paris Olympics

Netherlands dominates Spain 4-0 in men’s hockey semi-final at Paris Olympics, advancing to first final since 2012.

Updated - August 06, 2024 07:53 pm IST

Published - August 06, 2024 07:35 pm IST - PARIS

Reuters
Netherlands players celebrate after winning the first semifinal of the men’s hockey against Spain at Paris Olympics on August 6, 2024.

Netherlands players celebrate after winning the first semifinal of the men’s hockey against Spain at Paris Olympics on August 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

The top-ranked Netherlands advanced to the men's hockey final at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday (August 6, 2024) after beating Spain 4-0 with a clinical performance after having had to comeback against the same side in the group stage.

Cheers erupted from the sea of orange blanketing the crowd just before the final whistle as fans for the favourites showed up in force.

Paris Olympics day 11 updates - August 6

The Dutch will appear in their first Olympic final since London 2012, and have a chance to end their 24-year gold medal drought. Spain will get their first chance to compete for a medal since 2008 in the bronze medal match.

The Netherlands defender Jip Janssen opened the scoring with a converted penalty stroke in the 12th minute after keeper Luis Calzado kicked the legs out from under forward Tjep Hoedemakers while going for the ball.

Captain Thierry Brinkman netted the second in the 20th minute after collecting a rebound off of Spanish defender Ignacio Rodriguez's stick and blasting the ball into the back of the net.

The scoring continued in the opening minutes of the third quarter as Dutch forward Thijs van Dam sank his shot with plenty of space in the circle after two Spanish defenders collided with each other trying to collect a deep pass by the Dutch skipper.

The crowd erupted in the 50th minute once again as forward Duco Telgenkamp scored the team's fourth.

Related Topics

Paris Olympics 2024 / Olympics / Hockey

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.