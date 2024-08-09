GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Paris Olympics: Men’s 4x400m relay team narrowly misses berth in final

The Indian campaign in athletics ended with the exit of the relay teams.

Published - August 09, 2024 05:01 pm IST - PARIS

Y.B. Sarangi
Indian men 4x400m relay team is seen during a heats at the Paris Olympics, on August 9, 2024. Both the Indian men and women relay team fail to qualify for the finals and with that the Indian campaign in athletics ended.

Indian men 4x400m relay team is seen during a heats at the Paris Olympics, on August 9, 2024. Both the Indian men and women relay team fail to qualify for the finals and with that the Indian campaign in athletics ended. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

Despite a spirited effort and returning a season best time, Asian Games gold medallist Indian men’s 4x400m relay team was heartbroken after narrowly missing a berth in the Olympics final at the Stade de France in Paris on Friday (August 9, 2024).

The Indian side, comprising Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Amoj Jacob and Rajesh Ramesh, gave its best to clock 3:00.58 and finish fourth behind host France (2:59.53), Belgium (2:59.84) and Italy (3:00.26) in the second heat under a cloud cover and ideal weather. The top three in the heat qualified for the final.

The Indians, who saw Anas clocking 45.79 to complete the first leg at the eighth place, lacked a bit of luck as second leg runner Ajmal, the fastest runner of the four, got blocked by Spaniard Oscar Husillos and South African Zakithi Nene first and then by a wall of four. He did well to cut across and time 44.55 as the fourth fastest in the leg and hand the baton over to Amoj Jacob.

In the penultimate leg, which witnessed South African Antonie Matthys Nortje tripping early before recovering, Jacob pushed hard and went past his Spaniard and Italian rivals to take his team to the fourth position. He held it until Italian Alessandro Sibilio overtook the Indian in the last 50m. Jacob was the third fastest in his leg, clocking 45.03.

Rajesh, who returned 45.21, threw a serious challenge at Edoardo Scotti at the final bend but could not go past the Italian as India finished fifth. Later, the disqualification of the Nigerian team promoted India to fourth place and made it a more frustrating finish for its runners.

India bettered its previous season best, 3:03.23 in the World Relays in Bahamas in May, but that was not good enough.

“There is no point in getting the season’s best. The target was to go to the top three. We (Ajmal) got stuck in the block. So, there was a speed variation,” said Jacob.

“When we reached the first hundred meters, I saw that if we go like this, we won’t be able to reach. I got a chance and went off. I went as far as I could. Then I thought that I should hold for a while. There was a curve, there was no point in running outside. As soon as I held back, the speed slowed down and my body got a little tight. Otherwise, I would have gone a little further in the final hundred.”

The Indian women’s team was eighth and last in its heat with a time of 3:32.51, way below its season best of 3:28.64.

USA (3:21.44), Great Britain (3:24.72) and France (3:24.73) qualified from the heat.

Jyothika Sri Dandi, running the second leg, was the fastest Indian with 51.30.

“We could not clock the timing we expected. We just concentrated on bettering our timing or maybe national record (3:26.89). The track is completely different and I felt like I was running but I couldn’t push. I expected to run here with sub-51 time, but I couldn’t make it. In training everything was fine. After coming on the track it went completely opposite,” said Jyothika.

The Indian campaign in athletics ended with the exit of the relay teams.

Related Topics

athletics, track and field / athletics / Olympics / Paris Olympics 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.