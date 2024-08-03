ADVERTISEMENT

Paris Olympics: It’s 7-1, but Viktor Axelsen not taking Lakshya Sen lightly

Updated - August 03, 2024 11:39 pm IST

Published - August 03, 2024 11:26 pm IST - PARIS

While Lakshya Sen has got the better of Viktor Axelsen once — in another closely fought three-game match at the German Open two years ago — the two have a genuine respect for each other.

Jonathan Selvaraj

Viktor Axelsen. File | Photo Credit: AP

Viktor Axelsen might be going into his semifinal with a 7-1 record against Lakshya Sen, but admitted he was not taking the Indian lightly. Although Mr. Lakshya had not been in the best form in the build-up to the Games, he took the reigning Olympic champion to three games at the Singapore Open.

“My personal coach (father-in-law Henrik Rohde) and I were discussing about the real threat. We both agreed that the dark horse would be Lakshya and would be a contender at the Olympics. The last time I met him, we had a tough fight,” said the 30-year-old Mr. Axelsen.

Paris Olympics: Lakshya Sen storms into the semifinals

While Mr. Lakshya has got the better of Mr. Axelsen once — in another closely fought three-game match at the German Open two years ago — the two have a genuine respect for each other. Mr. Axelsen even invited the Indian to train with him at his base in Dubai.

While he was aware of the challenges posed by Mr. Lakshya, Mr. Axelsen felt he was up for the challenge. “I know he’s a great guy, but I look forward to beating him,” he said.

