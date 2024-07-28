GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Paris Olympics: India’s women’s archery team faces disappointment in quarterfinals

The Indian team, consisting of Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, and Deepika Kumari, struggled to find their rhythm throughout the match.

Published - July 28, 2024 07:49 pm IST - Paris

ANI
Indian women’s archery team in action during the quarterfinals of the team event against Netherlands at the Paris Olympics 2024, on July 28, 2024.

Indian women’s archery team in action during the quarterfinals of the team event against Netherlands at the Paris Olympics 2024, on July 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

India's women archery team faced a disappointing defeat at the hands of the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the Paris Olympics. The Dutch team proved too strong for the Indian trio, winning the match with a decisive 6-0 scoreline.

The Indian team, consisting of Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, and Deepika Kumari, struggled to find their rhythm throughout the match. While Bhajan Kaur showed glimpses of brilliance, her teammates Ankita Bhakat and Deepika Kumari struggled to maintain consistency.

This defeat is a significant setback for the Indian archers, who had high hopes of medaling at the Olympics. The loss was particularly disheartening given the expectations placed on the team to deliver strong results on this prestigious stage. However, the team will now redirect their focus to the individual events, with Deepika Kumari in particular looking to make a strong impact.

Despite the disappointment, the Indian archers have an opportunity to learn from their mistakes and come back stronger in future competitions.

The Olympics is a highly competitive stage, and the Indian team will need to elevate their game to match the world's best. The ability to bounce back from such setbacks is crucial for athletes at this level, and the Indian team will be keen to showcase their resilience and determination in the individual events.

As they reflect on their performance, the Indian archers can draw motivation from their potential and the support of fans back home. With a renewed focus and determination, they will aim to improve and make a significant impact in their subsequent matches.

The Paris Olympics continue to test the mettle of athletes from around the world, and India's archery team will look to rise to the challenge. With the individual events still to come, there remains hope for redemption and success for the Indian contingent on this grand stage.

