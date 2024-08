Following is India's schedule of Day 14 of competitions at the ongoing Paris Olympics in Paris on Friday (August 9, 2024).

Golf:

*Women's Individual: Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar -- 12:30pm

Athletics:

*Women's 4x400m Relay Round 1: Indian team -- 2:10 pm *Men's 4x400m Relay Round 1: Indian team -- 2:35pm

Wrestling:

*Men's 57kg freestyle bronze medal match: Aman Sehrawat vs Darian Toi Cruz (Puerto Rico) -- 9:45 pm.