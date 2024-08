Paris Olympics: Indians in action on August 7, 2024 - Day 12

Following is India's schedule of Day 12 of competitions at the ongoing Paris Olympics in Paris on Wednesday (August 7, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Athletics

Mixed Marathon Walk Relay (Medal round): Priyanka Goswami and Suraj Panwar - 11.00 am Men's High Jump (Qualification): Sarvesh Kushare - 1.35 pm Women's Javelin Throw (Qualification): Annu Rani - 1.55 pm Women's 100m Hurdles (Round 1): Jyothi Yarraji (Heat 4) -- 2.09 pm Men's Triple Jump (Qualification): Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker Narangolintevida -- 10.45 pm Men's 3,000m Steeplechase: Avinash Sable -- 1.13 am (August 8, Thursday)

Golf

Women's Individual (Finals): Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar -- 12.30 pm

ADVERTISEMENT

Table tennis

Women's Team (Quarter-final): India (Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra and Archana Girish Kamath) vs Germany -- 1.30 pm

Wrestling

Women's Freestyle 53kg (1/8 Finals): Antim Panghal vs Zyenep Yetgil -- 3.05 pm

Weightlifting

Women's 49kg (Medal round): Saikhom Mirabai Chanu -- 11.00 pm.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.