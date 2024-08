Following is India's updated schedule on Day 11 of competitions at the ongoing Paris Olympics in Paris on August 6.

Table tennis

Men's Team (Pre-quarterfinal): India (Harmeet Desai, Sharath Kamal and Manav Thakkar) vs China -- 1.30 pm

Athletics

Men's Javelin Throw (Qualification): Kishore Jena -- 1.50 pm Men's Javelin Throw (Qualification): Neeraj Chopra -- 3.20 pm Women's 400m (Repechage): Kiran Pahal -- 2.50 pm

Hockey

Men's semifinal: India vs Germany -- 10.30 pm.