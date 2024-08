Paris Olympics: Indians in action on August 4, 2024 — Day 9

Following is India's schedule on Day 9 of competitions at the ongoing Paris Olympics in Paris on August 4:

Shooting:

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Qualification-Stage 1: Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish — 12.30 pm.

Hockey:

Men's quarterfinals match between India and Great Britain -- 1:30pm

Athletics:

Women's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1: Parul Chaudhary -- 1:35pm Men's Long Jump Qualification: Jeswin Aldrin -- 2:30pm

Boxing:

Women's 75kg Quarterfinals: Lovlina Borgohain vs Li Qian of China -- 3:02 pm

Badminton:

Men's singles semifinals: Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen (Denmark) -- 3:30pm

Sailing

Men's Dinghy Race 7 and 8: Vishnu Saravanan -- 3:35pm Women's Dinghy Race 7 and 8: Nethra Kumanan - 6:05pm.