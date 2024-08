Paris Olympics: Indians in action on August 3, 2024 — Day 8

Following is India's schedule on Day 8 of competitions at the ongoing Paris Olympics in Paris on August 3, 2024:

Shooting

Women's Skeet Qualification (Day 1): Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan — 12.30 pm Women's 25m Pistol (Medal round): Manu Bhaker — 1.00 pm

Archery

Women's Individual (1/8 Eliminations): Deepika Kumari vs Michelle Kroppen (Germany) — 1.52 pm Women's Individual (1/8 Eliminations): Bhajan Kaur vs Diananda Choirunisa (Indonesia) — 2.05 pm

Sailing

Men's Dinghy Opening Series (Race 5): Vishnu Saravanan — 3.45 pm Men's Dinghy Opening Series (Race 6): Vishnu Saravanan — 4.53 pm Women's Dinghy Opening Series (Race 5): Nethra Kumanan — 5.55 pm Women's Dinghy Opening Series (Race 6): Nethra Kumanan — 7.03 pm

Boxing

Men's Welterweight (Quarter-finals): Nishant Dev vs Marco Verde (Mexico) — 12.18 am (Sunday)