Paris Olympics: Indian shooters eliminated in qualification of 10m air rifle mixed event

Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta finished sixth with a total score of 628.7, while Elavenil Valarivan and Sandeep Singh ended at 12th place with an aggregate score of 626.3.

July 27, 2024 02:45 pm IST - Paris

PTI
Ramita Jindal looks at her rifle as she competes in the 10m air rifle mixed team qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in France on July 27, 2024.

Ramita Jindal looks at her rifle as she competes in the 10m air rifle mixed team qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in France on July 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Indian shooters were eliminated in the 10m air rifle mixed team qualifications stage of the Paris Olympics in Paris on July 27.

The duo of Ramita and Arjun Babuta came close and was placed fifth with three shots remaining but fell 1.0 point short of the medal round cut-off.

Babuta enjoyed a fine start in the second relay and had a sequence that read 10.5, 10.6, 10.5, 10.9, while Ramita managed 10.2, 10.7, 10.3, 10.1 in the second series, their effort taking the team into the top 8.

But, to get into the bronze medal round, they needed to do more than what they eventually achieved. Shooters from China (first), Korea (second) and Kazakhstan (third) dominated the qualifications.

A side has to get to the top four to enter the medal matches.

