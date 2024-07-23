The presence of two World champions, including an Olympic medallist, and two Worlds medallists in the six-member Indian squad brightens up the country’s prospects in the Paris 2024 boxing ring.

After the dismal performance of the male boxers in the initial qualifying phase and the loss of the women’s 57kg quota place due to Parveen Hooda’s missed dope tests, the boxing scene looked better as Amit Panghal (51kg) and Nishant Dev (71kg) notched up two quota places and Jaismine Lamboria reclaimed the 57kg slot.

Olympic debut

World champion Nikhat Zareen (50kg) is a key figure to India’s medal aspirations. She has been consistent, winning medals in international events for more than a year and will carry that confidence and form into the ring on her Olympic debut.

Nikhat will have to bank on her experience as her weight class consists of several strong boxers including Turkey’s Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Busenaz Cakiroglu, China’s Asian Games champion Wu Yu, Thailand’s two-time Worlds medallist Chuthamat Raksat, and Colombia’s Olympic medallist Ingrit Valencia.

Another World champion Lovlina Borgohain, the 69kg bronze medallist in Tokyo, has performed better after switching to 75kg two years back. She must overcome her recent fitness issues and attain peak form in order to secure a second medal.

France’s Worlds bronze medallist Davina Michel, Ireland’s European Games champion Aoife O’Rourke, two-time Olympic medallist and Asian Games champion China’s Li Qian and Commonwealth Games champion Canada’s Tammara Thibeault are some formidable boxers in 75kg.

Former Worlds silver medallist Panghal, who chose to train in India unlike his teammates, will be keen to erase his disappointing memories of Tokyo. His category will have elite boxers, including three-time Worlds medallist Billal Bennama of France, Turkey’s European champion Samet Gumus, Thailand’s Asian Games silver medallist Thitisan Panmod, Uzbekistan’s World champion and former Olympic champion Hasanboy Dusmatov and Kazakhstan’s World and Olympic medallist Saken Bibossinov.

Nishant, who impressed by beating Cuban boxer Jorge Cuellar in the World championships and securing a bronze, is gifted with talent and intent.

The debutant must give his best in a field containing boxers such as Serbia’s European Games silver medallist Vahid Abasov, Japan’s Asian Games champion Sewon Okazawa, Uzbekistan’s World welterweight champion Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev, Kazakhstan’s Asian Games bronze medallist Aslanbek Shymbergenov and Ireland’s Olympic medallist Aidan Walsh.

Asian Games bronze medallist Preeti Pawar (54kg), who was hospitalised with health issues at the camp in Germany, and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine will try to make their mark on debut.

The boxing squad: Men: Amit Panghal (51kg), Nishant Dev (71kg).

Women: Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg).

