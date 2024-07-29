GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Paris Olympics: Indian men’s team challenge in archery ends in quarterfinal

Turkiye quelled the challenge with a dominating fourth set where they shot four 10s, and two 9s in their 58, while India could muster only 54

Published - July 29, 2024 07:29 pm IST - Paris

PTI
Indian team look on after their quarterfinal match against Turkiye in the men’s archery team event at Paris Olympics on July 29. 2024.

Indian team look on after their quarterfinal match against Turkiye in the men’s archery team event at Paris Olympics on July 29. 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Indian men's archery team, comprising the likes of stalwart Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav, came up short against a fired up young Turkiye team to be knocked out 2-6 in the quarterfinals at the Olympics in Paris on July 29.

India's success hinged a lot on whether Tarundeep could show the way and young Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav were ready to rise up to the challenge. But nothing of that sort happened.

The final scoreline read, 53-57, 52-55, 55-54, 54-58.

India did snatch the third set after losing the first two, but Turkiye finally quelled the challenge with a dominating fourth set where they shot four 10s, and two 9s in their 58, while India could muster only 54 with a rank bad effort that landed in the blue zone and fetched them just seven points.

