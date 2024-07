Paris Olympics: Indian athletes in action on July 30 — Day 4

Following is India's schedule at the Olympics in Paris on July 30.

Shooting

Trap Men's Qualification: Prithviraj Tondaiman — 12:30pm * Trap Women's Qualification: Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari — 12:30pm * 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match: India (Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh) vs Korea — 1 pm

Hockey

Men's Pool B Match: India vs Ireland -- 4:45pm

Archery:

Women's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round: Ankita Bhakat (5:15pm) and Bhajan Kaur (5:30pm) * Men's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round: Dhiraj Bommadevara (10:45pm)

Badminton:

Men's doubles (Group stage): Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Alfian Fajar and Muhammad Rian Ardianto (Indonesia) — 5:30pm * Women's Doubles (Group stage): Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto vs Setyana Mapasa and Angela Yu (Australia) -- 6:20pm

Boxing:

Men's 51kg Round of 16: Amit Panghal vs Patrick Chinyemba (Zambia) — 7:15pm * Women's 57kg Round of 32: Jaismine Lamboria vs Nesthy Petecio (Philippines) — 9:25pm * Women's 54kg Round of 16: Preeti Pawar vs Yeni Marcela Arias (Colombia) — 1:20 am (July 31).