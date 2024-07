Paris Olympics: India schedule: July 29 — Day 3

Following is India's schedule at the Olympics in Paris on July 29, 2024.

Archery:

Men's team quarterfinals: Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav -- 6:30pm

Badminton

Men's doubles (Group stage): Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel (Germany) -- 12pm * Women's Doubles (Group stage): Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto vs Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida (Japan) -- 12:50pm * Men's singles (Group stage): Lakshya Sen vs Julien Carraggi (Belgium) -- 5:30pm

Shooting

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification: Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh; Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Singh Cheema -- 12:45pm * Men's Trap Qualification: Prithviraj Tondaiman -- 1pm * 10m Air Rifle Women's Final: Ramita Jindal -- 1 pm * 10m Air Rifle Men's Final: Arjun Babuta -- 3:30pm

Hockey

Men's Pool B Match: India vs Argentina -- 4:15 pm

Table tennis

Women's Singles (Round of 32): Sreeja Akula vs Jian Zeng (Singapore) -- 11:30 pm.

