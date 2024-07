Paris Olympics: India schedule — Day 2 — July 28, 2024

Following is India's schedule at the Olympics in Paris on July 28.

Badminton

Women's Singles (Group stage): PV Sindhu vs FN Abdul Razzaq (Maldives) -- 12.50 pm Men's Singles (Group stage): Prannoy HS vs Fabian Roth (Germany) -- 8.00 pm

Shooting

Women's 10m Air Rifle Qualification: Elavenil Valarivan -- 12.45 pm * Men's 10m Air Rifle Qualification: Sandeep Singh and Arjun Babuta -- 2.45 pm * Women's 10m Air Pistol Final: Manu Bhaker -- 3.30 pm

Rowing

Men's Single Sculls (Repechage 2): Balraj Panwar -- 1.18 pm

Table tennis

* Women's Singles (Round 2): Sreeja Akula vs Christina Källberg (Sweden) -- 12.15 pm onwards * Women's Singles (Round 2): Manika Batra vs Anna Hursey (Great Britain) -- 12.15 pm onwards * Men's Singles (Round 2): Sharath Kamal vs Deni Kozul (Slovenia) -- 3.00 pm onwards Swimming * Men's 100m Backstroke (Heat 2): Srihari Nataraj -- 3.16 pm * Women's 200m Freestyle (Heat 1): Dhinidhi Desinghu -- 3.30 pm

Archery

Women's Team (Quarter-finals): India (Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Deepika Kumari) vs France/Netherlands -- 5.45 pm * Women's Team (Semi-finals): 7.17 pm onwards * Women's Team (medal rounds): 8.18 pm onwards.

