Paris Olympics: I hope players realise they need to deliver, says coach Prakash Padukone

Unhappy with India’s performance at the Paris Olympics where it is staring at the possibility of returning with fewer medals than the seven-medal haul at the Tokyo Games, badminton legend, coach and mentor Prakash Padukone said unequivocally that athletes should take responsibility and urged the National Federations “to be firm on players who don’t deliver.”

Speaking to the media in Paris after his ward Lakshya Sen lost the bronze medal play-off match, Prakash said: “After Milkha Singh in 1960 (Rome Olympics) and P.T. Usha in the 80s [1984 Los Angeles], we have so many fourth-place finishes. I think that it is high time that the players also take responsibility. At least for the results in this Olympics and the previous one, you cannot hold the federations and the government responsible for the results. They have done whatever they can.”

Padukone also insisted that it’s high time players deliver. “I hope the players realise... when you ask for certain things, they also need to deliver. If they don’t deliver, then I think you need to be a little firm. Maybe the federation or the government can be. Let’s be frank.”

Unlike earlier times, Padukone said the elite players get whatever they ask for. “The players need to introspect and not just keep asking for more from the federations. They need to ask themselves whether they are working hard enough because all these players have their own physios and all facilities. I don’t think any other country, including the US, offers so many facilities.”

The 69-year-old former All-England champion didn’t spare Lakshya either. “Axelsen might say he is the next best. But, that’s not good enough. Of course, he’s still young. He must realise it himself and not give an excuse. In terms of facilities, nobody can do anything more.”

