Paris Olympics: Hungarian boxer Luca Anna Hamori reacts after loss to controversial opponent

After questions were raised over Imane’s gender and Italian boxer Angela Carini withdrawal, the North Paris Arena here witnessed dramatic scenes with the Algerian supporters vociferously supporting Imane.

Updated - August 03, 2024 10:28 pm IST

Published - August 03, 2024 10:27 pm IST - PARIS

Y.B. Sarangi
Hungary’s Anna Luca Hamori interacts with Algeria’s Imane Khelif after the women’s 66-kg quarterfinal round match at the Paris Olympics 2024 in Paris on August 3, 2024.

Hungary’s Anna Luca Hamori interacts with Algeria’s Imane Khelif after the women’s 66-kg quarterfinal round match at the Paris Olympics 2024 in Paris on August 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Hungarian boxer Luca Anna Hamori, backed by her National Olympic Committee president and two-time Olympic champion Zsolt Gyula and country’s International Olympic Committee member Balazs Furjes, put up a brave front after her loss to Algerian Imane Khelif in a women’s 66kg quarterfinal bout of the Olympics on August 3.

After questions were raised over Imane’s gender and Italian boxer Angela Carini withdrew from her bout against the Algerian in 46 seconds on Thursday, the North Paris Arena here witnessed dramatic scenes with the Algerian supporters vociferously supporting Imane. Later, hundreds of journalists crowded the narrow mixed zone to get the reaction of both boxers.

While Imane, who was disqualified by the International Boxing Association (IBA) during the 2023 World championships in New Delhi following tests as she did not meet the required eligibility criteria to compete in women’s section, and her team left after giving obligatory interviews, Luca, brimming with emotions, faced the media with her chin up.

“This was a hard fight, but I think I could do everything I wanted before the fight. I’m so proud of myself and I’m so grateful to be here,” said Luca.

“This was a very good competition for me. That was my childhood dream, so I’m so happy. I wish good luck to my opponents and the others in the finals. I thank my coaches, the Hungarian team and my family and everybody who gave me some support.”

An emotionally-charged Furjes said they favoured fair competition. “We Hungarians, as proud and old members of the International Olympic family, are always, have always been, and will always be, in favour of fair competition. We can only believe that every match is decided on the play field and not elsewhere.

“Therefore, it was never an option for Luca. We couldn’t have even convinced her, neither the president, nor myself, nor the whole Olympic committee, not to fight. She always wanted to fight, and as a consequence of what I have said before, it was also clear from the very beginning that Luca will fight and give her best and that’s what you would have seen in the rings.

“We Hungarians are always ready to fight bravely and heroically and that’s what Luca has just done and shown us. We are not afraid of difficult circumstances and we are ready to fight even in difficult circumstances.”

Furjes said the issue must be examined after the Games. “The Paris boxing competitions have their consequences, like every other competition. These consequences must be carefully evaluated after the Games and as loyal members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) we are 100 per cent convinced that the IOC will make the right decisions,” he said.

