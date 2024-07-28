GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Paris Olympics hockey | India digs deep to edge out a feisty New Zealand

India beats New Zealand 3-2 in a thrilling hockey match, showcasing strong defense and strategic attacks.

Published - July 28, 2024 12:39 am IST - Paris

Y.B. Sarangi
India’s captain Harmanpreet Singh, fourth right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side’s third goal on a penalty stroke during the men’s Group B hockey match between India and New Zealand at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Colombes, France.

India’s captain Harmanpreet Singh, fourth right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side’s third goal on a penalty stroke during the men’s Group B hockey match between India and New Zealand at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Colombes, France. | Photo Credit: AP

In front of 4000 noisy spectators, India rallied to beat a spirited New Zealand 3-2 in its opening Pool-B hockey match at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium here on Saturday.

Paris Olympics 2024 updates - July 27

Backed by its supporters, India made an impressive start by putting pressure on New Zealand. It used both flanks — on the carpet and through the air — to surprise its opponent with high balls from the deep. Abhishek’s shot at an open goal was deflected from custodian Dominic Dixon’s pads in the fourth minute.

However, New Zealand drew first blood against the run of play in the eighth minute. Vivek Sagar Prasad’s mistake inside the circle resulted in a penalty corner and Sam Lane sounded the board.

As the Black Sticks controlled the ball and made some well-coordinated forays, Amit Rohidas stood out with his fine tackles and clearances either side of the first break.

The Indians switched positions continuously to explore openings, but New Zealand’s alert and compact defence remained firm and initiated quick counter-attacks.

Drawing level

The Craig Fulton-coached team got two consecutive short corners and managed to draw parity off the second with Mandeep Singh slotting in a rebound.

Then Mandeep’s reverse hit found the athletic Dixon, but the Harmanpreet Singh-led side grabbed the much-needed lead as Vivek pushed home following a scramble in the 34th minute.

India, known for conceding penalty corners easily, blocked four, including three successive ones.

A never-say-die New Zealand earned three more back-to-back short corners and converted the last one through its legend Simon Child.

However, India had the last laugh as Harmanpreet converted a 59th minute penalty stroke much to the fans’ delight.

The result: India 3 (Mandeep 24, Vivek 34, Harmanpreet 59-ps) bt New Zealand 2 (Lane 8, Child 53).

Related Topics

Paris Olympics 2024 / Hockey / Olympics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.