Paris Olympics day 6 LIVE: Indian shuttler Prannoy sets date with compatriot Lakshya Sen in Round of 16

On August 1, Indian athletes will be in action across multiple disciplines such as athletics, badminton, shooting, archery and boxing.

H.S. Prannoy, is set to face his fellow compatriot, Lakshya Sen, in the Round of 16 of the men’s singles event after he ousted Vietnam’s Le Duc Phat in the final group game in the ongoing Paris Olympics.

Indians advanced in badminton, shooting, table tennis, boxing and archery on Day 5 of the Paris Olympics on July 31, 2024. Among the notable performers were Swapnil Kusale, who qualified for the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions in 7th place, and Lakshya Sen, who demolished World No. 3 Jonatan Christie in the men’s badminton singles to enter the Round of 16.

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain defeated Sunniva Hofstad in the women’s 75kg class to advance to the quarterfinals. P.V. Sindhu (badminton), Sreeja Akula (table tennis) and Deepika Kumari (archery) also advanced in their sports.

Deepika Kumari, a former world No. 1 archer, won back-to-back matches in the individual archery event after a poor women’s team campaign. She went to the pre-quarterfinals with Bhajan Kaur.