Live

Paris Olympics day 6 LIVE: Indian shuttler Prannoy sets date with compatriot Lakshya Sen in Round of 16

Wednesday was a good day for the Indian contingent as Lakshya Sen, P.V. Sindhu, Swapnil Kusale, Sreeja Akula, Deepika Kumari and Lovlina Borgohain advanced in various sports

Updated - August 01, 2024 10:56 am IST

Published - August 01, 2024 10:32 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
India's H.S. Prannoy plays against Vietnam's Le Duc Phat during their men's singles badminton group stage match at the 2024 Summer Olympics on July 31, 2024, in Paris, France.

India's H.S. Prannoy plays against Vietnam's Le Duc Phat during their men's singles badminton group stage match at the 2024 Summer Olympics on July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: AP

On August 1, Indian athletes will be in action across multiple disciplines such as athletics, badminton, shooting, archery and boxing. 

H.S. Prannoy, is set to face his fellow compatriot, Lakshya Sen, in the Round of 16 of the men’s singles event after he ousted Vietnam’s Le Duc Phat in the final group game in the ongoing Paris Olympics. 

Read | Paris Olympics day 5 highlights

Indians advanced in badminton, shooting, table tennis, boxing and archery on Day 5 of the Paris Olympics on July 31, 2024. Among the notable performers were Swapnil Kusale, who qualified for the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions in 7th place, and Lakshya Sen, who demolished World No. 3 Jonatan Christie in the men’s badminton singles to enter the Round of 16

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain defeated Sunniva Hofstad in the women’s 75kg class to advance to the quarterfinals. P.V. Sindhu (badminton), Sreeja Akula (table tennis) and Deepika Kumari (archery) also advanced in their sports.

Deepika Kumari, a former world No. 1 archer, won back-to-back matches in the individual archery event after a poor women’s team campaign. She went to the pre-quarterfinals with Bhajan Kaur.

Catch all the action here:
Indians in action- August 1

11 a.m.- Athletics - Men’s 20 km Race Walk Final- Akshdeep Singh, Vikas Singh, Paramjeet Bisht

12:30 p.m.- Golf - Men’s Round 1- Gaganjeet Bhullar, Shubhankar Sharma

12:50 p.m.- Athletics - Women’s 20 km Race Walk- Priyanka Goswami

1 p.m.- Shooting - 50 m Rifle 3 Positions Men’s Final- Swapnil Kusale

1:30 p.m.- Hockey - Men’s Group B - India v Belgium

2:30 p.m.- Boxing - Women’s 50kg Round of 16- Nikhat Zareen vs Wu Yu (China)

2:31 p.m.- Archery - Men’s Individual 1/32- Pravin Jadhav vs Kao Wenchao (China)

3:10 p.m. - Archery - Men’s Individual 1/16- Pravin Jadhav (Subject to qualification)

3:30 p.m.- Shooting - 50 m Rifle 3 Positions Women’s Qualification- Sift Kaur Samra, Anjum Moudgil

3:45 p.m. onwards- Sailing - Men’s Dinghy Race 1-2- Vishnu Saravanan

4:30 p.m.- Badminton - Men’s Doubles Quarterfinals- Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty vs Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik (Malaysia) 

Not before 5:40 p.m.- Badminton - Men’s Singles Round of 16- Lakshya Sen vs H.S. Prannoy 

7:05 p.m.- Sailing - Women’s Dinghy Race 1-2- Nethra Kumanan

10 p.m. - Badminton - Women’s Singles Round of 16- P.V. Sindhu

