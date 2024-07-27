GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Paris Olympics: Chinese women win gold in clean sweep bid in diving event

First-time Olympians Chen and Chang, who arrived in Paris having won three consecutive world titles, finished on 337.68 points.

Published - July 27, 2024 04:00 pm IST - PARIS

Reuters
Gold medallists China’s Yani Chang and Yiwen Chen pose with their medals after their win in synchronised 3-metre springboard event in Paris on July 27.

Gold medallists China’s Yani Chang and Yiwen Chen pose with their medals after their win in synchronised 3-metre springboard event in Paris on July 27. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani began China's bid to capture all eight women's Olympic diving golds by winning the synchronised 3-metre springboard event on July 27.

First-time Olympians Chen and Chang, who arrived in Paris having won three consecutive world titles, finished on 337.68 points.

Chen, 25, and Chang, more than two years her junior, kicked off the competition with a back dive in the pike position to loud cheers from the fans, many of whom were dressed in China's team jacket and waving national flags.

Americans Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook, who performed the same routines as Chen and Chang, gave the Chinese duo a scare after scoring equal points in the second round.

The Americans fell short in following dives, however, and took silver with 314.64 points.

China have now won six Olympic titles in a row in the event, which was introduced into the Games programme in 2000.

Spectators at the Olympic Aquatics Centre, a new venue built for the Games in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, filled up the bulk of the seats to create a festive atmosphere.

Many were draped in national flags and cheered as the divers performed twists and somersaults before the final plunge.

China's Guo Jingjing, a four-times Olympic gold medallist in the 3m springboard event, refereed Saturday's competition and was given a loud cheer when she was introduced on the screen.

Chen, the world number one, is set to compete with her best friend Chang in the 3m individual event.

