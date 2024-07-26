The soft-spoken N Sriram Balaji always wants to behave perfectly. He does not want to hurt anyone by his words or deeds and he is determined not to disappoint his senior tennis partner, Rohan Bopanna at the Olympics.

After all, the 44-year-old Coorgi has shown immense faith in Balaji's ability and picked him as his partner for the Paris Olympics ahead of others.

It's important for Balaji to give his best and not feel the pressure of the big stage. He needs to be comfortable in his skin and play his natural game.

Not playing at the Umag ATP event, one of the two tournaments they were scheduled to play in tune-up, has also helped Bopanna and Balaji know each other's game, and strengths better as the duo utilised that time to practice at Roland Garros, the venue for the tennis events at the Paris Games.

"The last few days have been about learning about each other," the Indian tennis team's travelling coach Balachandran told PTI, summing up what has been happening in the run-up to the Games.

"Balaji is a shy person. At this level, Bopanna does not need coaching from me. But we need to ensure that Balaji remains comfortable and confident. If he freezes at the big moment, then what?," Balachandran, who has worked with Balaji in the last two years, said.

"He wants to do everything perfectly, and Rohan is a great mentor. Even if Balaji makes a mistake, or if he does not do well in practice sets, Rohan would not say much to Bala. Even if he is annoyed, he won't show.

"He would keep encouraging and guiding Balaji. That's a great sign of a leader." Balaji has toiled for years on the brutal ATP tour and had to wait until the age of 34 for his chance to represent India in the Davis Cup earlier this year.

He did compete at the South Asian Games back in 2019 but never made the Asian Games squad. Playing for India at a big stage could have remained a dream, if Bopanna had not picked him.

Now that the biggest opportunity is before him and it matters a lot to the Coimbatore player.

"More than a player, I would like to be the best person on the court and off the court as well. I never thought about (playing) the Olympics," Balaji said.

"As soon as I got a chance to be part of the team, my dad was the happiest person. He immediately applied for the visa. He wants to watch me play the Olympics for the first time. "

"My father has been telling everyone, we are not coming back without a medal. But, no pressure. I'm going to focus on my game." It's going to be a big challenge to negotiate a star studded field that features the Spanish combine of Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz and several other top singles players entering as pairs.

Balachandran says how the Indian team, which has combined age of 78, handles the opening match will be crucial.

"For me, the first match is the key. After that, every team is beatable. I will keep my fingers crossed for them to get through the first match, then I will put my money on them." They open their campaign against the French duo of Fabien Reboul and Edouard Roger-Vasselin.

The coach also hoped that the prevailing hot conditions would work in their favour.

"Compared to the usual clay court tournament, here right now the conditions with the ball and the weather are a little faster.The ball is also travelling faster, which for our boys is the best condition.

"We wouldn't want very wet (conditions), I think it's more difficult. "

