Aman Sehrawat wins bronze for India in 57kg wrestling

Updated - August 09, 2024 11:41 pm IST

Published - August 09, 2024 11:36 pm IST - Paris

PTI
India’s Aman Sehrawat celebrates winning bronze in the Men’s Freestyle 57kg Bronze Medal Match against Darian Toi Cruz of Puerto Rico at the Champ-de-Mars Arena in Paris on August 9, 2024.

India’s Aman Sehrawat celebrates winning bronze in the Men’s Freestyle 57kg Bronze Medal Match against Darian Toi Cruz of Puerto Rico at the Champ-de-Mars Arena in Paris on August 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

Wrestler Aman Sehrawat won the bronze medal, defeating Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz in the men's 57kg free-style category at the Paris Games in Paris on Friday (August 9, 2024).

India now have five bronze medals and a silver, which javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra bagged on Thursday (August 8, 2024).

Aman won the bout 13-5 to keep the tradition of wrestlers returning home with a medal since 2008 Beijing Games, where Sushil Kumar had finished third.

On Thursday (August 8, 2024), Aman had lost to Japanese top-seed Rei Higuchi in the semifinal bout to set up a bronze-medal bout with Darian Cruz.

