Paris Olympics 2024: Trust, team spirit key to hockey team’s success, says Head Coach Fulton

Building trust was a key target area for India's men's hockey coach Craig Fulton when he took over last year and as the team lands in Paris, hoping to better the Olympic bronze achieved in Tokyo, the South African is confident that his efforts will yield the desired results.

Since taking over 14 months back, Fulton has stressed on the need to develop a strong team spirit, besides focussing more on defence strategically.

"I don't know what was the preparation ahead of Tokyo but since I took over 14 months back my main focus has been on building trust among the group," Fulton told PTI in an exclusive interview from the Paris Games Village.

To multiply his efforts, he roped in renowned mental conditioning coach and fellow South African Paddy Upton, who played a key role in the Indian cricket team's triumph in the 2011 ODI World Cup.

Upton is with the team in the Paris Olympics.

As part of the build-up, he arranged a three-day camp for the side with Swiss explorer and adventurer Mike Horn in Switzerland before Harmanpreet Singh's men headed for the Games Village on July 20.

"I simply put in my plans which are short as well as long term and have worked according to them," Fulton said.

"We had a good preparation, we had a nice three-day training camp with Mike Horn in Switzerland.

"We worked on trust-building, team spirit and unity there and then we headed for Netherlands for nine-day training, where we played a few practice matches," he elaborated.

India broke a 41-year-old medal jinx at the Tokyo Olympics. The team was coached by Australian Graham Reid till the Tokyo Games. Reid resigned last year after India endured a disappointing campaign in the World Cup.

Fulton said he is well aware of the expectations that have gone up after the Tokyo performance.

"Yes, I know about the expectations and we are fully prepared for that. India has a rich hockey legacy and my only endeavour is to continue the legacy," he said.

"I can't predict anything (about podium finish) right now because there is hardly any gap between the 12 teams in Olympics. Our first three matches are very important and we are focussing on that now." India's 16-member squad in Paris comprises 11 players who were in Tokyo, while five will be making their Olympic debut. But for Fulton what matters is getting the team combination right.

It would be the fourth Olympics for veteran goalkeeper P R Sreejesh, who will retire at the end of the Games.

"It doesn't matter there are 11 experienced and five new players, what matters for me is who is playing well in the company of whom," said the 49-year-old, who was assistant coach of Belgium's 2018 World Cup-winning team as well as the gold-medal winning Tokyo Olympics side.

"Balance on the pitch is crucial," he asserted.

India are placed in a tough pool alongside mighty Australia, reigning gold medallists Belgium, Argentina, New Zealand and Ireland.

The team will begin its campaign on July 27 against New Zealand, followed by matches against Argentina (July 29), Ireland (July 30), Belgium (August 1) and Australia (August 2).

"On any day, anyone can beat the other but we just want to take it match by match. So, now our main focus is on New Zealand and from there, we will take it forward," Fulton concluded.

Meanwhile, Hockey India on Tuesday named the core probable group for the men's national camp in SAI, Bengaluru for the forthcoming Asian Champions Trophy to be held in Hulunbuir City, China in September.

The core group includes players who didn't make the final cut for Paris Olympics and also features players from the development group and the junior team.

After returning from Paris, the players from the Olympic squad will also join the national camp on August 24 after a brief break.

The camp will conclude on September 4.