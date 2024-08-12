ADVERTISEMENT

Paris Olympics 2024: Tom Cruise takes a leap and skydives into LA 2028 Olympics at Paris closing ceremony

Published - August 12, 2024 11:18 am IST

The Hollywood superstar took Olympic flair to new heights, skydiving into Paris’ closing ceremony to officially launch the road to Los Angeles 2028

The Hindu Bureau

Tom Cruise arrives with the Olympic flag at the Paris 2024 closing ceremony | Photo Credit: X/ @Olympics

Tom Cruise made an unforgettable entrance for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics during the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Games. The actor made a dramatic appearance by skydiving into the Parisian stadium, where he received the Olympic flag from Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and gymnast Simone Biles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paris Olympics 2024: Noah Lyles, Kim Yeji, Payton Otterdahl and more turn event into summer of anime

Following the live jump, Cruise was seen riding a motorcycle out of the stadium with the flag in tow. The broadcast then shifted to a pre-recorded segment featuring Cruise motorcycling through Paris, boarding a plane near the Eiffel Tower, and skydiving into the Hollywood Hills, where he placed the Olympic rings on the famous “HOLLYWOOD” sign.

Cruise later handed the Olympic flag to Los Angeles-based Olympians, who led a beach celebration in Will Rogers State Beach, featuring performances by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish, and Snoop Dogg.

Tom Cruise receives France’s prestigious Knight of the Legion of Honour

Though the skydiving portion was pre-recorded, the initial stadium jump and motorcycle ride were live. Cruise shared a selfie from the top of the stadium on social media, expressing gratitude to Paris and looking forward to Los Angeles.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

His presence was notable throughout the Paris Games, where he was spotted at various events, and he continues to work on Mission: Impossible 8, which includes another skydiving stunt.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US