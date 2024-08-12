Paris Olympics 2024: Tom Cruise takes a leap and skydives into LA 2028 Olympics at Paris closing ceremony

Tom Cruise made an unforgettable entrance for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics during the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Games. The actor made a dramatic appearance by skydiving into the Parisian stadium, where he received the Olympic flag from Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and gymnast Simone Biles.

Following the live jump, Cruise was seen riding a motorcycle out of the stadium with the flag in tow. The broadcast then shifted to a pre-recorded segment featuring Cruise motorcycling through Paris, boarding a plane near the Eiffel Tower, and skydiving into the Hollywood Hills, where he placed the Olympic rings on the famous “HOLLYWOOD” sign.

"Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to bring the Olympic flag to Los Angeles."



📸 Tom Cruise, Olympics pic.twitter.com/gkMmCUEb0P — GSC (@GSCinemas) August 11, 2024

Cruise later handed the Olympic flag to Los Angeles-based Olympians, who led a beach celebration in Will Rogers State Beach, featuring performances by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish, and Snoop Dogg.

Though the skydiving portion was pre-recorded, the initial stadium jump and motorcycle ride were live. Cruise shared a selfie from the top of the stadium on social media, expressing gratitude to Paris and looking forward to Los Angeles.

Thank you, Paris! Now off to LA. pic.twitter.com/MxlAb0hZbT — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) August 11, 2024

His presence was notable throughout the Paris Games, where he was spotted at various events, and he continues to work on Mission: Impossible 8, which includes another skydiving stunt.