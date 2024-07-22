The story so far: The official mascot for the Paris Olympics and Paralympics 2024 are the Phryges, little figures modelled after the traditional Phrygian hats which are a symbol of the French Republic.

The Olympic Phyrge is a blue, white and red cap-like figure with the golden Paris 2024 logo across its chest (blue, white and red are the colours of the French flag.) The design of the Paralympics 2024 mascot is largely the same— but features a prosthetic leg.

As per the Paris Olympics website, the mascots are in line with “Paris 2024’s vision” to “demonstrate that sport can change lives.” The mascots will thus, play “a major role by leading a revolution through sport.”

The motto of the Phryges is: “Alone we go faster, but together we go further,” channelling the co-operative spirit of the Games.

The Phrygian cap

The design and name of the mascot were chosen to represent allegorical figures of the French republic, and as symbols of freedom. Phrygian caps came to be symbols of liberty during the French Revolution (1798- 1799) and served as a metaphor for freedom over the course of France’s history. They find their place in art with this metaphorical meaning as well.

Phrygian caps are also used as a sign of the French Republic. They are worn by the figure Marianne— another key embodiment of l’espirit Français— in government buildings and public spaces. They make an appearance on French coins and stamps as well.

The name Phrygian is derived fromthe ancient country of Phrygia in Anatolia, where the cap is said to have originated. It finds representation in ancient Greek art, as a headdress worn by people in Anatolia and regions to the east.

The cap is supposed to be a soft felt or wool conical headdress which fits around the head, with a pointed crown which curls forward. According to the Encyclopaedia Britannica, the cap is similar in make to the pileus, a cap worn by emancipated Roman slaves. It may have been mistaken for this cap when it was anointed a symbol of liberty during the French Revolution, as the red cap of liberty.

It is associated with the national allegorical figure of Liberté. (Liberté, Egalité, Fraternité was the clarion call of the French Revolution and the founding principles of the French Republic.

Per the website, the cap has also been adopted by other nations in the North and South Americas in their struggles for independence.

Previous mascots

Mascots have formed a key part of the Olympic Games since 1968. Host countries usually select mascots which are of cultural significance for the nation, or relevant to the spirit of the country or the Games.

During the 1968 Olympics held in Grenoble, France, the mascot was Shuss, a anthromorphic figure with a large head featuring the Olympic rings, atop a flash-shaped foot. Shuss, who was referred to more as a character than as a mascot, had reportedly been designed in a hurry by designer Aline Lafargue in January 1967.

For the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022, the mascot of choice was Bing Dwen Dwen the Panda.The national animal of China, the panda is one of the most well-beloved symbols representing China, and also featured as one of the five mascots of the 2008 Beijing Olympics (named Beibei, Jingjing, Huanhuan, Yingying, and Nini).

Bing Dwen Dwen was designed by Cao Xue. Its name is derived from Mandarin characters; Bing can mean ice and also symbolises purity and strength, while Dwen Dwen means robust or lively. Repeating a syllable is also associated with an affectionate form of address, particularly towards children.

The Beijing Paralympics mascot was Sheuy Rhon Rhon, a red Chinese lantern child.

For the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, the mascot was Miraitowa, derived from the Japanese words for future (mirai) and eternity (towa). The mascot’s forehead had the emblem of the Tokyo 2020 Games— a traditional chessboard motif of indigo blue rectangles.

The mascot, designed by Ryo Taniguchi, was also supposed to have powers of teleportation.

