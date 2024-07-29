Paris Olympics boxing: Nikhat begins campaign with a hard-fought win over Kloetzer

Two-time World champion boxer Nikhat Zareen survived a scare to begin her campaign with a hard-fought win in the Paris Olympics here on Monday.

The 28-year-old Indian got past Germany’s Maxi Kloetzer 5-0 in a keenly-fought women’s 50kg first round contest at the North Paris Arena.

Earlier, Preeti Pawar (54kg) had also made a winning start, beating Vietnam’s Vo Thi Kim Anh 5-0 to enter the round of 16.

Nikhat, who entered the ring exactly when shooter Manu Bhaker confirmed India’s first medal, was caught off guard with the shorter German’s early aggression. Kloetzer moved in to land some stinging jabs and swift combinations to gain ground even as Nikhat managed a few counters before trailing 2-3 in the opening round.

Even as the German crowd out-shouted the Indians in supporting Kloetzer, the experienced Indian stepped up aggression and fought back in the second round. With the bout getting physical, the referee deducted points from both — Kloetzer for bending too much and Nikhat for clinching. Despite that, the Indian had a 2-0 lead going into the third round.

In the final three minutes, most of which went like a wrestling bout, Nikhat maintained an upper hand to secure a unanimous decision.

“I had not sparred with this opponent during our camp in Germany.

“ I did not expect her to fight like this. I managed to change my plan and am happy to get a unanimous decision in my Olympic debut match.

“I was a little nervous. That happens with me in the first bout of every tournament. It helps me give my best,” said Nikhat, while congratulating Manu for opening India’s account.

Nikhat will take on top-seeded Chinese and Asian Games champion Wu Yu in the next round on Thursday.

Asian Games bronze medallist Preeti will meet Worlds silver medallist and Pan American Games champion Yeni Arias of Colombia on Tuesday.