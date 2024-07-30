Paris Olympics: Bhajan Kaur stays alive in women’s individual archery event

Bhajan Kaur won two matches to stay alive in the women’s individual archery competition of the Olympics at the Invalides arena in Paris on July 30.

Bhajan showed good consistency to defeat Indonesia’s Syfia Nurafifah Kamal 7-3 (27-27, 27-29, 29-27, 27-25, 28-25) in the round of 32 and then Poland’s Wioleta Myszor 6-0 (28-23, 29-26, 28-22) in the round of 16 to move into the pre-quarterfinals.

The 18-year-old Indian will meet another Indonesian Diananda Choirunisa in the last 16.

Meanwhile, Ankita Bhakat exited early after losing to Wioleta 6-4 (27-26, 26-29, 27-28, 29-27, 28-27) in a round of 32 match.