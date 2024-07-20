  1. Archery: A test of precision and concentration, archery has been a staple in the Olympics since 1900. Athletes compete individually and in teams, aiming for the target from a distance of 70 meters.
  2. Aquatics (including swimming, diving, open-water, synchronized swimming, and water polo): Aquatics refers to a category of sports involving activities in or on water
  3. Badminton: A fast-paced racket sport, badminton has singles and doubles events. Players use lightweight rackets to hit a shuttlecock over a net, aiming to out manoeuvre their opponents.
  4. Basketball: A team sport where two teams of five players each aim to score points by shooting a ball through the opponent’s hoop. The Olympics also feature 3x3 basketball, a faster-paced variation played on a half-court with three players per team.
  5. Boxing: Olympic boxing includes weight categories for men and women, where competitors aim to score points through punches while adhering to strict rules of conduct.
  6. Breaking: Making its Olympic debut in 2024, breaking, also known as breakdancing, is a style of street dance that incorporates athleticism, creativity, and dance moves.
  7. Canoe Slalom and Sprint: In slalom, athletes navigate a white water course, while in sprint, they race over calm water distances of 200m, 500m, or 1000m.
  8. Cycling: The Olympics feature several cycling disciplines including BMX freestyle and racing, mountain biking, road cycling, and track cycling, each testing different skills and endurance..
  9. Equestrian: This sport includes dressage, eventing, and jumping. It’s unique as it involves a human-animal partnership, requiring harmony between horse and rider.
  10. Fencing: A sport of combat with three disciplines—foil, épée, and sabre—each with its own rules and target areas.
  11. Football: Football is is a team sport played between two teams of eleven players where the objective is to score goals by getting the ball into the opposing team’s net . It is also one of the few sports at the Games where the tournament starts before the opening ceremony due to the number of matches;
  12. Golf: Returning to the Olympics in 2016 after a long hiatus, golf involves players competing over 72 holes in a stroke play format.
  13. Gymnastics (Artistic, Rhythmic and Trampolining) : Gymnastics is a sport that involves performing exercises requiring physical strength, flexibility, agility, coordination, balance, and grace.
  14. Handball: A team sport where players aim to throw a ball into the opponent’s goal, combining elements of soccer and basketball.
  15. Hockey: Field hockey features teams of eleven players each, aiming to score by hitting a ball into the opposing team’s goal with curved sticks.
  16. Judo: A martial art focused on throws and grappling, judo emphasizes technique and leverage.
  17. Modern Pentathlon: A multi-discipline event that includes fencing, swimming, equestrian show jumping, pistol shooting, and cross-country running.
  18. Rowing: Athletes race boats on water, using oars to propel themselves over various distances, in singles, doubles, and team events.
  19. Rugby Sevens: A faster-paced variant of rugby union with seven players per team, known for its speed and high scoring.
  20. Sailing: This sport tests sailors’ skills in manoeuvring boats using wind power across various classes and formats.
  21. Shooting: Competitors use rifles and pistols to hit targets at set distances, testing precision and control.
  22. Skateboarding: A street sport that involves tricks and jumps, judged on difficulty and execution.
  23. Sport Climbing: This new addition involves climbing a fixed route on a vertical wall, testing speed, strength, and strategy.
  24. Surfing: Athletes ride waves on surfboards, judged on their skill, style, and manoeuvre execution.
  25. Table Tennis: A fast-paced sport where players use paddles to hit a lightweight ball across a table divided by a net.
  26. Taekwondo: A Korean martial art focusing on head-height kicks, jumping and spinning kicks, and fast kicking techniques.
  27. Tennis: A racket sport with singles and doubles events, played on different surfaces like clay, grass, and hard courts.
  28. Track & Field: Also known as athletics, encompasses a variety of sports events involving running, jumping, throwing, and walking
  29. Triathlon: A multi-discipline event that includes swimming, cycling, and running, testing endurance and versatility.
  30. Volleyball: A team sport where players aim to ground the ball on the opponent’s court, played both indoors and on the beach.
  31. Weightlifting: Athletes compete in lifting the heaviest weights in two styles: snatch, and clean and jerk.
  32. Wrestling: A combat sport with two disciplines—freestyle and Greco-Roman—where athletes aim to pin their opponents or score points through holds and maneuvers.