Paris Olympics 2024: Explore the Paris marathon route from your home

As the Summer Olympics unfolds in stadiums and arenas, one event will be held along a truly iconic route - the Olympic marathon. The path, same as the one that women in the 18th century took to the King Louis XVI’s palace demanding reforms, is a powerful reminder of the March of Versailles, a key moment from the French Revolution.

On 5 and 6 October 1789, a large group of women, shopkeepers, and workers from Paris gathered at the Hôtel de Ville to demand bread and arms. Joined by men, between 6,000 and 7,000 Parisians marched from Paris to Versailles to bring King Louis XVI back to the Tuileries, an imperial palace in Paris. This historic march led to Louis XVI agreeing to ratify the Universal Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen. The 42km-long marathon route for the Paris Olympics, which connects the modern event with a pivotal moment in history, is a tribute to this march.

The marathon, which starts at Hôtel de Ville, will take you through several historic monuments, iconic parks, forests, and Palace of Versailles, spread across nine districts in the Île-de-France region.

Start - Hôtel de Ville

The Olympic marathon begins in the Paris City Hall’s square, where you stand. The Hôtel de Ville was built between the 16th and 17th centuries, with a façade stretching 143 metres. Hôtel de Ville’s walls have seen some of the country’s pivotal political moments. For instance, in 1848 French statesman Lamartine declared France a Republic from here.

3 km - Opera Garnier

As you approach the three kilometre mark, you will pass the Opera Garnier. The building’s vast premises were used for the Paris Opera in the 19th century, and later for ballet.

Inside, you can see sprawling staircases and marble-floored hallways, historic paintings and beautiful ceiling work.

4 km - Tuileries Garden

At the four km mark, you cross the Tuileries Garden on your right across the street. A sprawling public park, the Garden was built in the 1500s as a royal park. An octagonal pond lies to the west of the park and a round one to the east. The path between these ponds crosses decorative marble statues and a caraousel.

4 km - Pyramid du Louvre

At the same time you reach the Tuileries Garden, Pyramid du Louvre comes up on your left. Standing in the courtyard of the Louvre Palace, it roofs the underground Louvre Museum. Besides a museum, the Louvre also has restaurants and a shopping centre with an inverted glass pyramid on the ceiling.

23km - Palace of Versailles

At 23 km, you reach the Palace of Versailles, the final destination for those who went on the March of Versailles. It is here that they faced the country’s monarchy, as many others would in the coming years during the French Revolution.

From sprawling estates and gardens, the Great and Small Stables that can house over 600 royal horses to the magnificent Hall of Mirrors, the Palace is a sight not to be missed. Here’s a map to explore within the Palace.

38.4 km - Eiffel Tower

At around 38 km, you pass through France’s national symbol - the Eiffel Tower. From atop the 17th century tower, you are treated to beautiful panoramic views of the city, with the Seine river winding through Paris. It was constructed to mark the centennial anniversary of the French revolution by the engineer Gustave Eiffel, after whom the Tower is named. Visitors can enjoy the view from three floors.

41 km - Tomb of Napoleon and Esplanade des Invalides

As you near the end of the marathon, you come up on Esplanade des Invalides, which leads to the Tomb of Napoleon. The area includes the Hôtel National des Invalides built for soldiers in the 17th century to act as barracks, monastery, hospice, hospital and factory. The view below shows the front of Hôtel National des Invalides.

Further South from there, the Tomb of Napoleon is housed in a gilded dome along with the tombs of his brothers, two Generals and Napoleon II. Explore these areas from the map below.