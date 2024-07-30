ADVERTISEMENT

Paris Olympics 2024: Diary on July 30 — Respect hockey

Published - July 30, 2024 09:03 pm IST

Before the start of any competition in the Paris Olympics, three strikes to the ground with a baton, known as ‘a brigidier,’ is an interesting practice.

Y.B. Sarangi

Sukhjeet Singh and other Indian hockey players are seen during a men’s hockey match against Ireland during the Paris Olympics 2024, on July 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A world city:

ADVERTISEMENT

Paris has turned into a world city for a little more than two weeks of the Olympics. Walk around the city, take a public transport or a taxi ride, it’s not uncommon to spot people proudly wearing the colours and traditional dresses of their respective countries. A family, sporting Australia’s famous green and gold and holding inflatable plastic Kangaroos on the footpath was a pleasant sight. So was a group wearing conventional red Chinese costumes on the Paris metro. A man dressed up like a Spanish bull-fighter or some women in traditional African attire on the streets tells one the important role the Olympic Games plays in uniting the world.

The three strikes:

Before the start of any competition in the Paris Olympics, three strikes to the ground with a baton, known as ‘a brigidier,’ is an interesting practice. The tradition, inspired by French theatre’s practice before the start of a play, sees a public figure or a sportsperson or a volunteer hit the floor with a piece of wood. As different theories suggest varying explanations of how it originated, most likely in the 17th century, it is clearly an attempt to pay tribute to the cultural tradition of France. The ceremony is intended to create a link between the spectators and the athletes. In addition to the cultural symbolism, this tradition imposes a certain solemn and ceremonial dimension to each event, emphasising the importance of respecting the athletes’ performances, says olympics.com. Besides, it adds to the uniqueness of Paris 2024.

Respect hockey:

When you play a sport, you must respect it. Midway through the India-Ireland Pool-B hockey match at the Yves du Manoir Stadium, Indian forward Sukhjeet dropped his stick while going for the ball. It fell near an Irish player, who kicked it towards Sukhjeet. The Indian lifted his stick and went up to the Irishman to tell something. Later, Sukhjeet shared the incident. “I told him ‘Try to respect hockey,’ to which he replied ‘I was just passing it on to you.’ I said, ‘This is not how you do it.’ As players we should have some respect for the sport we play and equipment we use. After all, we are what we are because of hockey,” said Sukhjeet, underscoring his values as a professional.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US