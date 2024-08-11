GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Paris Olympics day 16 LIVE updates: India’s flag-bearer Sreejesh, Manu Bhaker in closing ceremony

The celebrated hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and star shooter Manu Bhaker as the flag-bearer of the Indian contingent in the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris on Sunday (August 11, 2024), a fitting honour and recognition for their contributions to the nation’s pride.

Updated - August 11, 2024 11:59 am IST

Published - August 11, 2024 11:43 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024 | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

The ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Saturday (August 10, 2024) deferred the decision on wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s appeal against her disqualification for being overweight and “withdrawal of her silver medal.”

A legal counsel associated with the case told The Hindu that the time limit was extended till 6 p.m. Paris time (9.30 p.m. IST) on August 13, 2024.

Track all updates from the Paris Olympics here

Boxer Lin Yu-ting wins gold: Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting fought to remain poised and calm throughout the Paris Olympics boxing tournament, even when it seemed like most of the chattering world was maligning her, misrepresenting her and questioning the very nature of her being.

Lin routed Julia Szeremeta of Poland 5:0 in the final, capping her four-fight unbeaten run through Paris by winning Taiwan’s first Olympic boxing gold medal.

On Friday(August 9, 2024), Imane Khelif won Algeria’s first women’s boxing medal with a decisive victory in the welterweight division final, beating Yang Liu of China.

Both fighters persevered through an avalanche of criticism and uninformed speculation about their sex during the Paris tournament to deliver the best performances of their boxing careers.

  • August 11, 2024 11:54
    Paris Olympics closes with Hollywood ending

    Hollywood will help script a glittering ending to the Paris Olympics on Sunday (August 11, 2024), with 14 gold medals to be decided before the French capital hands over the reins to 2028 host Los Angeles.

    Tom Cruise, who is currently filming the latest episode of the “Mission Impossible” franchise in Europe, is expected to play a starring role at the closing ceremony.

    The closing ceremony at the Stade de France will be directed by Thomas Jolly, the mastermind of the spectacular opening ceremony, which took place on the River Seine.

    - AFP

