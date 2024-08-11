The ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Saturday (August 10, 2024) deferred the decision on wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s appeal against her disqualification for being overweight and “withdrawal of her silver medal.”

A legal counsel associated with the case told The Hindu that the time limit was extended till 6 p.m. Paris time (9.30 p.m. IST) on August 13, 2024.

Boxer Lin Yu-ting wins gold: Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting fought to remain poised and calm throughout the Paris Olympics boxing tournament, even when it seemed like most of the chattering world was maligning her, misrepresenting her and questioning the very nature of her being.

Lin routed Julia Szeremeta of Poland 5:0 in the final, capping her four-fight unbeaten run through Paris by winning Taiwan’s first Olympic boxing gold medal.

On Friday(August 9, 2024), Imane Khelif won Algeria’s first women’s boxing medal with a decisive victory in the welterweight division final, beating Yang Liu of China.

Both fighters persevered through an avalanche of criticism and uninformed speculation about their sex during the Paris tournament to deliver the best performances of their boxing careers.