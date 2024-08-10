Grappler Aman Sehrawat became India’s youngest ever Olympic medallist by clinching the 57kg free-style category bronze less than a month after his 21st birthday to complete a memorable Games debut and lift the sagging spirits of the controversy-hit national wrestling contingent in Paris.

Meanwhile, despite a spirited effort and returning a season best time, Asian Games gold medallist Indian men’s 4x400m relay team was heartbroken after narrowly missing a berth in the Olympics final. The Indian side, comprising Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Amoj Jacob and Rajesh Ramesh, gave its best to clock 3:00.58 and finish fourth behind host France (2:59.53), Belgium (2:59.84) and Italy (3:00.26).

The hearing into Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s appeal against her disqualification from the Olympic finals concluded at the ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Paris with the IOA insisting that it is hopeful of a “positive resolution”.