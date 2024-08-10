GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Paris Olympics day 15 LIVE updates: Aman Sehrawat clinches India’s 5th bronze medal; Indian hockey team members return home amid much fanfare

The hearing into Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s appeal against her disqualification from the Olympic finals concluded at the ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Paris

Updated - August 10, 2024 11:09 am IST

Published - August 10, 2024 11:01 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Paris Olympic Bronze medalist Indian Hockey players pos for photos on their arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi, on August 10, 2024.

Paris Olympic Bronze medalist Indian Hockey players pos for photos on their arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi, on August 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Grappler Aman Sehrawat became India’s youngest ever Olympic medallist by clinching the 57kg free-style category bronze less than a month after his 21st birthday to complete a memorable Games debut and lift the sagging spirits of the controversy-hit national wrestling contingent in Paris.

Also read | Bronze medal is important for better future of Indian hockey, says Dilip Tirkey

Meanwhile, despite a spirited effort and returning a season best time, Asian Games gold medallist Indian men’s 4x400m relay team was heartbroken after narrowly missing a berth in the Olympics final. The Indian side, comprising Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Amoj Jacob and Rajesh Ramesh, gave its best to clock 3:00.58 and finish fourth behind host France (2:59.53), Belgium (2:59.84) and Italy (3:00.26).

Also read | Julien Alfred: the making of the world’s fastest woman

The hearing into Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s appeal against her disqualification from the Olympic finals concluded at the ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Paris with the IOA insisting that it is hopeful of a “positive resolution”.

Read live updates here:
  • August 10, 2024 11:02
    Indian hockey team members return home amid much fanfare

    The Olympic bronze medal winning Indian men’s hockey team including captain Harmanpreet Singh arrived from Paris here on Saturday morning.

    The Indian team extended its record medal haul to 13 with a 2-1 victory over Spain in the third place match in Paris on Thursday.

    However, not all members of the bronze medal winning team made their way back home as a few vital cogs remained in the French capital for the closing ceremony of the Games.

    India’s ‘Wall’, goalkeeper PR Sreejesh was named as the joint flag bearer for the closing ceremony along with Paris Games’ double medallist Manu Bhaker and remained in Paris.

    Along with Sreejesh, Amit Rohidas, Raj Kumar Pal, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh and Sanjay are slated to return after the closing ceremony.

    - PTI

  • August 10, 2024 11:02
    Sparring, treadmill run, 5 sessions of Sauna: How Sehrawat lost 4.6 kg in 10 hours

    To gain something, Aman Sehrawat firstly needed to lose something.

    When the scales of the weighing machine showed 61.5 kg on Thursday after his semi-final defeat to eventual champion Rei Higuchi, Aman had a bigger job at hand before taking the mat for the bronze medal play-off.

    India’s youngest Olympic bronze medal winning grappler had to shed 4.5 kilograms of bodyweight in a stipulated time of 10 hours before mandatory second day weigh-in to qualify for the 57 kg bout.

    By the time Aman was up on the weighing machine on second morning, he along with his coaches Jagmander Singh and Virender Dahiya had accomplished the mission -- reduced 4.6 kgs to be eligible for the fight at 56.9 kg.

    - PTI

  • August 10, 2024 11:02
    Golfers Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar endure challenging third round

    India’s Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar faced a tough third round in the women’s golf event at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Friday.

    The two Indian women’s golfers were tied for 14th place (T14) after the second round but struggled to maintain their momentum in the third. Aditi dropped 26 places to be placed at T40 while Diksha slipped further down the order to T42.

    Competing at the Golf National, Aditi, who was T13 on the opening day, carded a seven-over 79. India’s top-ranked women’s golfer, Aditi recorded seven bogies, a double bogey on the seventh hole, and managed just two birdies, as per Olympic.com.

    Diksha Dagar, who had been riding high in seventh place after the opening day, carded a disastrous 8-over 80 in the third round. The 2021 Deaflympics gold medallist struggled to find her rhythm and hit five bogies and a triple bogey on the 15th hole after failing to card a single birdie.

    Diksha and Aditi, both Tokyo Olympians, now face an uphill battle as they head into the final round on Saturday.

    The women’s golf event at Paris 2024 features 60 golfers, who will compete over four days in four rounds. Each round consists of 18 holes.

    - ANI

  • August 10, 2024 11:01
    Paris Olympics: India schedule - Day 15

    Following is India’s schedule of Day 15 of competitions at the Paris Olympics here on Saturday.

    Golf Women’s Individual Final: Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar -- 12.30 pm Wrestling Women’s Freestyle 76kg Pre-quarterfinal: Reetika Hooda vs Bernadett Nagy (Hungary) -- 2.51 pm

Related Topics

Paris Olympics 2024 / Olympics / sports event

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.