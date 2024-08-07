GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Paris Olympics day 12 LIVE updates: Double Olympic bronze medal-winning shooter Manu Bhaker returns home

Kellie Harrington of Ireland wins her second Olympic boxing gold medal and retires in Paris

Updated - August 07, 2024 11:19 am IST

Published - August 07, 2024 11:00 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Shooter Manu Bhaker who won two bronze medals in the Olympics games being welcomed by family members and supporters during her arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, on August 7.

Shooter Manu Bhaker who won two bronze medals in the Olympics games being welcomed by family members and supporters during her arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, on August 7. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Star pistol shooter Manu Bhaker arrived home on Wednesday after her historic feat at the ongoing Paris Games where she became the first Indian in post Independence era to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics.

Also read | Paris Olympics Day 11 highlights

Read live updates here:

  • August 07, 2024 11:06
    U.S. rolls into semifinals of Paris Olympic basketball tournament

    All the favored teams in the first three men’s basketball quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics had problems. Canada lost to France. Serbia erased a 24-point deficit to beat Australia. Germany had to shake off a double-digit deficit before beating Greece.

    So, going into the fourth and final game of the night, the U.S. knew what it had to do.

    “We wanted to come out and make sure we were the aggressor,” U.S. coach Steve Kerr.

    - AP

  • August 07, 2024 11:05
    ‘‘Show that Ukraine is still alive’‘: Ukrainian wrestler’s goal for Paris

    Zhan Beleniuk’s focus wavered at times as he trained in hopes of winning a second Olympic gold medal in Greco-Roman wrestling.

    The Ukrainian doesn’t just represent his country in international competition. He’s a member of parliament. And since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, well, it’s been easy for his mind to drift.

    “It’s difficult because you are thinking about your safety, the safety of your relatives, your friends,” Beleniuk said. “And you know, it’s not comfortable training when some missiles are flying about your head. That’s why it’s difficult, it’s dangerous. But it’s our reality.” Beleniuk, 33, said his team mostly trained in Ukraine before the Games, but it spent more time outside the country than usual, including places such as Croatia and Poland.

    - AP

  • August 07, 2024 11:04
    Israeli athletes receive threats in Paris as tensions simmer over Gaza

    Israel’s Olympic team said some athletes have received threats as they compete in Paris amid larger tensions over Palestinian deaths during the war in Gaza and the threat of a wider regional conflict in the Middle East.

    Yael Arad, president of the Israeli National Olympic Committee, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that team members had received “centralized” threats meant to generate “psychological terror” in athletes, without giving further details.

    Read more here.
  • August 07, 2024 11:02
    Manu Bhaker arrives home to enthusiastic reception

    Star pistol shooter Manu Bhaker landed back in the country on Wednesday after her historic feat of winning two medals in a single edition of the Olympic Games and was welcomed by hundreds of supporters and her family, who braved a steady drizzle to give her a memorable reception here.

    The Air India flight (AI 142), which brought Bhaker from Paris to Delhi, landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport at around 9:20am, delayed by one hour.

    Hundreds of people, who waited at the airport long before her arrival despite the morning drizzle in the city, accorded her -- and her coach Jaspal Rana -- an enthusiastic reception.

    - PTI

  • August 07, 2024 11:01
    Kellie Harrington of Ireland wins her second Olympic boxing gold medal and retires in Paris

    Kellie Harrington is an unusual boxing champion. She is passionate only about the amateur version of her pro-dominated sport, and she has long claimed to have no ambitions of being paid to fight.

    Minutes after she stepped onto the podium at Court Philippe Chatrier to have her second gold medal hung around her neck Tuesday night, Harrington announced her retirement from boxing. The money to be made from being a two-time Olympic gold medalist in a passionate fight nation like Ireland still isn’t enough for Harrington to change her plans after her magical run at the Paris Games.

    - AP

