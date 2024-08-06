Many Indians would be in action on August 6, with Neeraj Chopra leading the squad, to defend his title underway in the qualifying round of the men’s javelin throw competition. Neeraj will either have to be among the top 12 throwers in the qualification round or will have to make a throw of 84m in three attempts to automatically qualify for the final on August 8.

On the hockey front, the Indian men’s team will be up against Germany in the semifinals at 10.30 p.m.

Meanwhile, India’s Avinash Sable, with a fifth-place finish in the qualifying heat of the men’s 3,000m steeplechase, qualified for the final with a timing of 8:15.43.

Editorial | On target: On the Olympics and Indian shooters

Also read | Paris Olympics Day 10 highlights

Also, Manika Batra-led India beat Romania 3-2 to enter the quarterfinals of the women’s table tennis team event.