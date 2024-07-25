GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Paris Olympics 2024: Andy Murray to play only doubles, not to compete in singles

Andy Murray will now play only in doubles alongside Dan Evans at Paris Olympics 2024.

Published - July 25, 2024 02:36 pm IST

Team Great Britain’s Dan Evans and Andy Murray look on during a training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Roland Garros on July 24, 2024.

Team Great Britain’s Dan Evans and Andy Murray look on during a training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Roland Garros on July 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Andy Murray said he will not compete in the singles competition at the Paris Games and will prioritise the doubles event in the final tournament of his career before retirement.

Murray skipped the singles in his final appearance at Wimbledon this month after having surgery to remove a spinal cyst in late June, but had initially entered in singles and doubles, alongside Dan Evans, in Paris.

However, the 37-year-old made the decision to skip singles before the draw was made on July 25.

"I've take the decision to withdraw from the singles to concentrate on the doubles with Dan," he said in a statement via his management team.

"Our practice has been great and we're playing well together. Really looking forward to getting started and representing Britain one more time."

Murray won singles gold at London 2012, beating Roger Federer in the final, and successfully defended his title in Rio four years later defeating Juan Martin del Potro.

He also has a mixed doubles silver from London partnering Laura Robson.

The three-times Grand Slam winner said on Tuesday he would retire after the Paris Games, where the tennis tournament runs from July 27-Aug. 4 at Roland Garros.

Murray, who revived his career after having hip-resurfacing surgery in 2019, told British media on Wednesday that it was the right time to bow out.

"I didn't feel that way a few months ago when I thought this was when I was going to stop," he said.

"I didn't really want to, whereas now I want to and I know that it's the right time for me."

