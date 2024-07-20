PARIS OLYMPICS | I want to compete freely and win the best tournament of my life: veteran archer Tarundeep Rai

At 40, archer Tarundeep Rai has emerged wiser after spending more than half of his life on the international circuit. On the verge of competing in his fourth Olympics, he understands the importance of not focusing on winning a medal.

Tarundeep – who made his Olympic debut in 2004 – is an unofficial mentor to his fellow India and Services teammates, B. Dhiraj and Pravin Jadhav, apart from being an integral part of the Paris-bound men’s side.

In an individual sport, the trio works as a team. “It’s not about an individual, it’s about the team,” Tarundeep told The Hindu.

Years of wisdom tells him that focusing on the process is essential. “We are working on getting the best version of ourselves that day. When the medal comes to the mind, then the problem starts somewhere. I have contacted many foreign athletes to know what they think and how they prepare.

“It is all about how you took the competition. Did you compete with medals in mind? Or did you want to show your best version there?”

Tarundeep, whose contemporaries have turned coaches, elaborates on his quest for an Olympic medal. “Getting a medal will be the ultimate satisfaction of my career. The mistakes I made, because of which I did not get the medal, whatever it is – be it stress, tension or thinking about the medal – I am not letting that happen this time.

“I tell myself that I don’t want to take a big mountain on my head. I want to compete freely and win the best tournament of my life, the best Olympics,” said Tarundeep, ever thankful to his family members for their constant support.

Momentum

2024 has been a good calendar year for the three and they want to continue with the momentum.

“It has been the best year so far. In the beginning, we won the Asia Cup first-leg gold medal. In the World Cup Stage 1, we won the gold (beating powerhouse Korea). In the next two World Cup stages, we performed very well. We got good scores even though we could not win medals. We were able to achieve our goal. It is all a milestone for us. We are 100 per cent on the right track,” asserted Tarundeep.

