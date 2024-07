Breakdance will make its debut as a new sport in the 2024 Paris Olympics. It will be called “breaking” at the Olympics, as it was known in the 1970s by hip-hop pioneers.

Breaking was proposed by Paris organisers almost two years ago, after positive trials at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires. It has been given a prestige downtown venue at Place de le Concorde in Paris.

Take a look at these breakers who are preparing for their debut at the Games.