ADVERTISEMENT

Paralympics 2024: Sarah Storey wins 19th gold medal to extend British record

Published - September 06, 2024 05:14 pm IST

She becomes the most successful British Paralympian with 30 total medals

Reuters

Gold medalist, Sarah Storey of Team Great Britain, poses for a photo during the medal ceremony for the Women’s C4-5 Road Race on day nine of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games on September 06, 2024, in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sarah Storey picked up her 19th Paralympic gold medal on Friday (September 6, 2024), winning the women’s C4-5 road race to extend her record as the most successful British Paralympian.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was Storey’s second gold at the Paris Games, after winning the women’s C5 time trial on Wednesday (September 4, 2024).

Storey beat France’s Heidi Gaugain, who also took silver on Wednesday (September 4, 2024), in a photo-finish at the end of the 71 km race.

The 46-year-old now has 14 Paralympic golds in cycling, with the other five won in swimming. She overtook swimmer Mike Kenny’s British record of 16 Paralympic golds in 2021.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Storey’s total Paralympic medal tally stands at 30, with 16 won in swimming between 1992-2004.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US