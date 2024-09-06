GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Paralympics 2024: Sarah Storey wins 19th gold medal to extend British record

She becomes the most successful British Paralympian with 30 total medals

Published - September 06, 2024 05:14 pm IST

Reuters
Gold medalist, Sarah Storey of Team Great Britain, poses for a photo during the medal ceremony for the Women’s C4-5 Road Race on day nine of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games on September 06, 2024, in Paris, France.

Gold medalist, Sarah Storey of Team Great Britain, poses for a photo during the medal ceremony for the Women’s C4-5 Road Race on day nine of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games on September 06, 2024, in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sarah Storey picked up her 19th Paralympic gold medal on Friday (September 6, 2024), winning the women’s C4-5 road race to extend her record as the most successful British Paralympian.

It was Storey’s second gold at the Paris Games, after winning the women’s C5 time trial on Wednesday (September 4, 2024).

Storey beat France’s Heidi Gaugain, who also took silver on Wednesday (September 4, 2024), in a photo-finish at the end of the 71 km race.

The 46-year-old now has 14 Paralympic golds in cycling, with the other five won in swimming. She overtook swimmer Mike Kenny’s British record of 16 Paralympic golds in 2021.

Storey’s total Paralympic medal tally stands at 30, with 16 won in swimming between 1992-2004.

