Paralympics 2024: Rubina Francis wins bronze in air pistol SH1 event

Published - August 31, 2024 07:04 pm IST - Chatearoux

This was India's fourth medal in shooting and fifth overall at the Paris Paralympics.

PTI

File picture of shooter Rubina Francis, who bagged a bronze medal at the Paris Paralympics on August 31, 2024 | Photo Credit: X/@Rubina_PLY

India's Rubina Francis won a bronze medal in the women's air pistol SH1 event final to continue the strong show from the country's shooters in the Paris Paralympics on Saturday.

Rubina scored a total of 211.1 to finish third in the eight-woman final. She had qualified for the final at seventh spot in the qualification round earlier in the day.

On Friday, Avani Lekhara had created history by successfully defending her women's 10m air rifle gold medal which she had clinched in Tokyo Paralympics, with compatriot Mona Agarwal clinching the bronze.

