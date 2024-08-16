Paralympics 2024: Paris-bound team gets a warm send off

The Union Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya urged the Paris-bound Indian Paralympics contingent to come up with its best performance ever.

In a warm send off ceremony in the Capital, Mandaviya and the Minister of State for Sports, Raksha Khadse, were unanimous in addressing the athletes as the “pride of the nation” and expressed confidence that they would continue to script inspiring stories.

The president of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), double Paralympic gold medallist Devendra Jhajaria, was confident that the 84-member contingent, the biggest ever, would win more than 25 medals in Paris.

“We had 56 athletes in Tokyo, competing in 12 disciplines. Now, we are competing in three more disciplines. All the athletes have had excellent training. We have 47 first timers. Many have already reached Paris and are training well”, said Jhajaria.

Avoid pressure

With his vast experience, spread across many years in Paralympics, Jhajaria told the athletes not to be weighed down by the pressure of expectations.

“Don’t come under pressure. You have to give your best. Once you do that, medal will be assured”, he said, equally confident that India would finish among the top-20 countries in the Games.

“Your journey is very inspirational. For most of us, it is a learning experience”, said Raksha, as she recalled the film depicting Murlikant Petkar in Chandu Champion, and also the fascinating journey of the 17-year-old archer Sheetal Devi.

“At the government, we do everything we can to support you. The government is with you. Am sure you will get more than 25 medals. And when you come back, there should be regional language interviews of our champions so that their inspirational journey reaches the people”, said Ms. Raksha.

“You have the ability to challenge the challenge, and convert adversity into a favourable situation. Despite all the struggle, you don’t complain to God, but prove to the world that anybody can do anything. You are the pride of the nation”, said Mandaviya.

Role of parents

The minister was particular in bringing forth the role of the parents of the athletes and the early coaches in shaping their career, saying that they deserved the credit for putting their wards on the right track and backing them till they started their international achievements and winning support in the process.

Flag-bearer Sumit Antil, athletics chief coach Satyanarayan and many others were also felicitated on the occasion. A vibrant inspirational song was also released as the Paralympic anthem for the contingent.

