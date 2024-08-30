ADVERTISEMENT

Paralympics 2024: Manish Narwal settles for silver in air pistol event

Updated - August 30, 2024 07:13 pm IST

Published - August 30, 2024 06:27 pm IST - Chateauroux

Tokyo Games gold medallist shooter Manish Narwal, the elder brother of Indian pistol marksman Shiva Narwal, shot 234.9, while South Korean marksman Jeongdu took the gold

PTI

Shooter Manish Narwal wins Paralympic silver in men’s 10m air pistol (SH1) event on August 30 | Photo Credit: Reuters

Tokyo Games gold medallist shooter Manish Narwal fought hard before settling for silver in the men's 10m air pistol (SH1) event at the Paris Paralympics here on Friday (August 30, 2024).

The 22-year-old Narwal, who had won gold in 50m pistol event at Tokyo, was leading for quite some time before he slipped because of a series of poor scores to surrender the initiative to veteran South Korean marksman Jo Jeongdu.

Mr. Narwal, the elder brother of Indian pistol marksman Shiva Narwal, shot 234.9, while Jeongdu took the gold with a total of 237.4.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

sport

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US